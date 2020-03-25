Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Vikings add free agents WR Tajaé Sharpe, DE Anthony Zettel

March 25, 2020 4:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to contract terms Wednesday with wide receiver Tajaé Sharpe and defensive end Anthony Zettel, adding two fifth-year veterans at positions vacated by star players.

Sharpe played his first four NFL seasons for Tennessee, a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Massachusetts. Sharpe had a career-high four touchdown receptions last year, to go with 329 yards. As a rookie, he had 41 catches and 522 yards, both career bests. Sharpe, for now, would be the No. 2 wide receiver behind Adam Thielen after the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to Buffalo.

Zettel was a sixth-round draft choice by Detroit in 2016 out of Penn State. He has since been with Cleveland, Cincinnati and San Francisco. He joined the 49ers late in the 2019 season and played with them through the Super Bowl. Zettel’s best year in the league came with the Lions in 2017, when he started every game and totaled 6 1/2 sacks. The Vikings lost six-year starter defensive end Everson Griffen to free agency, as well as backup Stephen Weatherly. Griffen was the longest-tenured player on the team.

___

Advertisement

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
3|25 FedHealth Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard crew releases 30 sea turtles back in the ocean

Today in History

1957: US Customs seizes 'Howl' on grounds of obscenity