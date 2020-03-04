Listen Live Sports

Virginia Tech 70, Clemson 58

CLEMSON (15-14)

Simms 2-4 0-0 5, Dawes 1-7 2-2 5, Newman 2-6 2-3 6, Trapp 2-6 2-2 8, Mack 5-12 0-0 12, Hemenway 3-6 0-0 9, Tyson 3-6 2-3 8, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Jemison 2-3 0-1 4, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Hoag 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Grinde 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-57 9-13 58.

VIRGINIA TECH (16-14)

Horne 6-10 1-2 17, Alleyne 1-3 0-0 3, Bede 2-2 0-0 4, Radford 7-8 2-5 16, Nolley 2-9 2-2 7, Cone 2-6 0-0 6, Cattoor 3-5 1-2 9, Wilkins 3-4 0-0 8, Ojiako 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Palmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 6-11 70.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 9-35 (Hemenway 3-6, Trapp 2-5, Mack 2-8, Simms 1-3, Dawes 1-5, Jemison 0-1, Moore 0-1, Newman 0-2, Scott 0-2, Tyson 0-2), Virginia Tech 12-26 (Horne 4-7, Wilkins 2-3, Cattoor 2-4, Cone 2-6, Alleyne 1-2, Nolley 1-4). Rebounds_Clemson 32 (Mack 6), Virginia Tech 32 (Nolley 8). Assists_Clemson 11 (Newman 4), Virginia Tech 17 (Bede 5). Total Fouls_Clemson 15, Virginia Tech 16. A_8,901 (10,052).

