Virginia Tech looks for home win vs Clemson

Clemson (15-13, 9-9) vs. Virginia Tech (15-14, 6-12)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech looks for its fourth straight win over Clemson at Cassell Coliseum. The last victory for the Tigers at Virginia Tech was a 56-49 win on Jan. 15, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley II has averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while Tyrece Radford has put up 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Tigers, Aamir Simms has averaged 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while Tevin Mack has put up 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 39.5 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.5 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Hokies are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 15-7 when they exceed 62 points. The Tigers are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 15-3 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hokies are 11-0 when holding opponents to 41.5 percent or worse from the field, and 4-14 when opponents shoot better than that. The Tigers are 13-0 when they score at least 70 points and 2-13 on the year when falling short of 70.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech has committed a turnover on just 14.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Hokies have turned the ball over only 9.8 times per game this season.

