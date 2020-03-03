Listen Live Sports

W. Michigan 70, E. Michigan 54

March 3, 2020 9:34 pm
 
E. MICHIGAN (16-14)

Binelli 2-12 0-0 5, Groce 3-10 4-5 11, Toure 1-1 0-2 2, Montero 4-10 1-3 10, Spottsville 5-8 0-1 10, James 0-2 2-2 2, Morgan 1-7 5-5 8, King 2-2 0-0 4, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 19-56 12-19 54.

W. MICHIGAN (13-17)

Ikongshul 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 4-11 12-14 20, Artis White 3-8 0-0 9, Flowers 4-11 2-3 12, Printy 1-6 2-2 4, Cruz 4-7 0-0 10, Wright 1-1 0-3 2, Barrs 2-3 1-1 5, Emilien 1-3 0-0 2, Whitens 0-0 1-2 1, Boyer-Richard 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 22-54 18-25 70.

Halftime_W. Michigan 31-27. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 4-20 (Groce 1-3, Morgan 1-3, Montero 1-4, Binelli 1-10), W. Michigan 8-25 (Artis White 3-7, Cruz 2-4, Flowers 2-7, Boyer-Richard 1-3, Printy 0-4). Rebounds_E. Michigan 29 (Toure 12), W. Michigan 38 (Johnson 12). Assists_E. Michigan 3 (Spottsville 2), W. Michigan 18 (Flowers 7). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 23, W. Michigan 18. A_1,821 (5,421).

