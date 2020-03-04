Wake Forest 83, North Carolina 73

WAKE FOREST (15-15)

Morra 8-10 3-6 19, Raca 10-20 4-7 27, Conti 4-12 0-0 10, Scruggs 1-7 2-2 4, Sharp 5-12 6-6 19, Banks 1-2 2-2 4, Harrison 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-65 17-23 83

NORTH CAROLINA (16-14)

Tshitenge 3-6 3-4 9, Bailey 1-5 2-2 4, Bennett 9-17 5-5 26, Koenen 8-14 1-2 19, Muhammad 5-15 0-0 13, Church 0-2 0-0 0, Daniel 0-0 2-2 2, Duckett 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-59 13-15 73

Wake Forest 20 17 24 22 — 83 North Carolina 17 18 21 17 — 73

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 8-17 (Raca 3-5, Conti 2-2, Scruggs 0-2, Sharp 3-7, Harrison 0-1), North Carolina 8-17 (Bennett 3-5, Koenen 2-4, Muhammad 3-6, Church 0-2). Assists_Wake Forest 11 (Scruggs 3), North Carolina 12 (Bennett 7). Fouled Out_Wake Forest Harrison, North Carolina Koenen. Rebounds_Wake Forest 47 (Morra 6-9), North Carolina 22 (Tshitenge 2-5). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 16, North Carolina 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,795.

