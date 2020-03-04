Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wake Forest 83, North Carolina 73

March 4, 2020 9:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

WAKE FOREST (15-15)

Morra 8-10 3-6 19, Raca 10-20 4-7 27, Conti 4-12 0-0 10, Scruggs 1-7 2-2 4, Sharp 5-12 6-6 19, Banks 1-2 2-2 4, Harrison 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-65 17-23 83

NORTH CAROLINA (16-14)

Tshitenge 3-6 3-4 9, Bailey 1-5 2-2 4, Bennett 9-17 5-5 26, Koenen 8-14 1-2 19, Muhammad 5-15 0-0 13, Church 0-2 0-0 0, Daniel 0-0 2-2 2, Duckett 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-59 13-15 73

Wake Forest 20 17 24 22 83
North Carolina 17 18 21 17 73

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 8-17 (Raca 3-5, Conti 2-2, Scruggs 0-2, Sharp 3-7, Harrison 0-1), North Carolina 8-17 (Bennett 3-5, Koenen 2-4, Muhammad 3-6, Church 0-2). Assists_Wake Forest 11 (Scruggs 3), North Carolina 12 (Bennett 7). Fouled Out_Wake Forest Harrison, North Carolina Koenen. Rebounds_Wake Forest 47 (Morra 6-9), North Carolina 22 (Tshitenge 2-5). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 16, North Carolina 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,795.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise