Wake Forest seeks revenge on NC State

Wake Forest (13-16, 6-13) vs. North Carolina State (18-12, 9-10)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest seeks revenge on North Carolina State after dropping the first matchup in Winston-Salem. The teams last played on Dec. 7, when the Wolfpack shot 52.3 percent from the field and went 12 for 22 from 3-point territory en route to a nine-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have collectively accounted for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 89 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: M. Johnson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. M. Johnson has accounted for 13 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Wake Forest has lost its last seven road games, scoring 70.4 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Demon Deacons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pack. North Carolina State has an assist on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) over its past three games while Wake Forest has assists on 49 of 90 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Demon Deacons have averaged 24.3 free throws per game and 29 per game over their last five games.

