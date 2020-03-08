Washington 69, Arizona 63

WASHINGTON (15-16)

Carter 1-8 2-2 4, Stewart 7-12 2-2 16, Wright 2-5 0-0 4, Bey 2-3 7-7 12, Tsohonis 1-3 0-0 3, McDaniels 7-14 4-4 20, Hardy 1-6 0-2 2, Timmins 2-3 0-0 5, Battle 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-56 15-17 69.

ARIZONA (20-11)

Gettings 2-8 2-2 6, Nnaji 4-10 4-6 12, J.Green 2-7 3-3 8, Mannion 3-9 4-5 11, Smith 6-11 1-2 19, Baker 0-4 0-0 0, Koloko 2-5 1-2 5, Lee 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 20-57 15-22 63.

Halftime_Washington 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Washington 6-17 (McDaniels 2-5, Bey 1-1, Timmins 1-1, Battle 1-2, Tsohonis 1-2, Hardy 0-1, Carter 0-2, Wright 0-3), Arizona 8-21 (Smith 6-10, J.Green 1-2, Mannion 1-5, Baker 0-4). Fouled Out_Carter, Koloko. Rebounds_Washington 30 (Stewart 7), Arizona 37 (Nnaji 11). Assists_Washington 11 (Tsohonis 5), Arizona 12 (Mannion 5). Total Fouls_Washington 19, Arizona 19. A_13,604 (14,644).

