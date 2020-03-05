Washington 90, Arizona St. 83

WASHINGTON (14-16)

Carter 9-14 0-0 23, Stewart 6-8 2-2 14, Wright 2-3 0-0 6, Bey 1-3 9-10 11, Tsohonis 3-7 1-1 9, McDaniels 5-13 4-5 16, Hardy 3-8 3-4 9, Timmins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-59 19-22 90.

ARIZONA ST. (19-11)

Lawrence 3-4 1-1 8, Mitchell 2-5 1-2 5, White 2-9 5-6 9, Edwards 9-16 0-0 23, Martin 2-14 1-2 6, Verge 7-12 1-1 19, Cherry 4-8 5-5 13, House 0-2 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 29-71 14-18 83.

Halftime_Arizona St. 45-41. 3-Point Goals_Washington 11-26 (Carter 5-8, Wright 2-3, Tsohonis 2-4, McDaniels 2-6, Bey 0-1, Timmins 0-1, Hardy 0-3), Arizona St. 11-31 (Edwards 5-11, Verge 4-5, Lawrence 1-2, Martin 1-10, House 0-1, Cherry 0-2). Fouled Out_Cherry. Rebounds_Washington 36 (Stewart 12), Arizona St. 33 (Cherry 7). Assists_Washington 19 (Hardy 5), Arizona St. 18 (Martin 6). Total Fouls_Washington 12, Arizona St. 19.

