Washington St. 82, Colorado 68

March 12, 2020 1:52 am
 
WASHINGTON ST. (16-16)

Elleby 10-17 4-4 30, Miller 3-5 3-7 9, Markovetskyy 3-3 0-0 6, Bonton 5-17 3-4 15, Robinson 2-5 3-3 8, Pollard 3-3 0-0 6, Williams 0-4 2-4 2, Rodman 1-1 3-3 6, Kunc 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 18-25 82.

COLORADO (21-11)

Battey 1-7 2-2 4, Gatling 1-3 2-2 4, Wright 6-17 6-6 21, Bey 6-9 7-11 19, Schwartz 1-3 0-4 2, Daniels 1-6 2-3 4, Parquet 1-2 1-2 3, Siewert 2-5 0-0 4, Kountz 2-5 2-2 7, Martinka 0-0 0-0 0, Strating 0-0 0-0 0, Walton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 22-32 68.

Halftime_Washington St. 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 10-21 (Elleby 6-10, Bonton 2-7, Rodman 1-1, Robinson 1-2, Miller 0-1), Colorado 4-21 (Wright 3-6, Kountz 1-3, Battey 0-1, Bey 0-1, Parquet 0-1, Gatling 0-2, Schwartz 0-2, Siewert 0-2, Daniels 0-3). Rebounds_Washington St. 32 (Elleby 10), Colorado 34 (Wright 9). Assists_Washington St. 16 (Bonton 6), Colorado 4 (Gatling, Wright, Daniels, Strating 1). Total Fouls_Washington St. 24, Colorado 19. A_7,452 (18,000).

