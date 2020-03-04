Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

March 4, 2020 9:29 pm
 
EAST

Appalachian St. 2, W. Carolina 0

Coppin St. 5, Lehigh 4

Fairleigh Dickinson 12, Iona 11

Fordham 3, NJIT 1

Hartford 8, CCNY 5

Saint Peters 6, Rutgers 3

Towson 12, UMBC 4

West Virginia 8, Kent St. 0

Youngstown St. 7, Pittsburgh 5

SOUTH

Alabama A&M at Troy, ppd.

Austin Peay 4, Southern Ill. 1

Boston College at South Carolina, ccd.

Coll. of Charleston 11, Clemson 2

Davidson at Charleston Southern, ppd.

Delaware St. 9, La Salle 5

Duke 5, Campbell 0

East Carolina 11, Liberty 0

Florida 5, Florida A&M 0

Furman 8, UNC Asheville 5

Gardner-Webb 4, Ball St. 3

Georgia Southern at Georgia, ppd.

Georgia Tech at Georgia St., ppd.

Grambling at LSU, ppd.

Kentucky 9, Murray St. 8

Maryland 13, Delaware 6

NC Central at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

NC St. 24, Coastal Carolina 7

North Alabama at Alabama, ppd.

North Carolina 8, VCU 3

North Carolina A&T 9, Elon 8

SC-Upstate 7, Michigan St. 4

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., ccd.

Stetson 5, Bethune-Cookman 0

Virginia Tech 10, Marshall 5

William & Mary 13, George Mason 3

Xavier 24, N. Kentucky 15

MIDWEST

Indiana 17, Purdue 2

Kansas 3, Creighton 2

Mc Kendree at E. Illinois, ccd.

W. Michigan 17, Northeastern 16

Wichita St. 2, Air Force 0

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, ppd.

Jacksonville St. at UAB, ppd.

Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston St., ccd.

Texas Tech 11, UNLV 3

WEST

New Mexico 7, Grand Canyon 3

San Francisco 6, Mount St. Marys 0

