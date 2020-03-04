Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Appalachian St. 2, W. Carolina 0
Coppin St. 5, Lehigh 4
Fairleigh Dickinson 12, Iona 11
Fordham 3, NJIT 1
Hartford 8, CCNY 5
Saint Peters 6, Rutgers 3
Towson 12, UMBC 4
West Virginia 8, Kent St. 0
Youngstown St. 7, Pittsburgh 5
Alabama A&M at Troy, ppd.
Austin Peay 4, Southern Ill. 1
Boston College at South Carolina, ccd.
Coll. of Charleston 11, Clemson 2
Davidson at Charleston Southern, ppd.
Delaware St. 9, La Salle 5
Duke 5, Campbell 0
East Carolina 11, Liberty 0
Florida 5, Florida A&M 0
Furman 8, UNC Asheville 5
Gardner-Webb 4, Ball St. 3
Georgia Southern at Georgia, ppd.
Georgia Tech at Georgia St., ppd.
Grambling at LSU, ppd.
Kentucky 9, Murray St. 8
Maryland 13, Delaware 6
NC Central at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
NC St. 24, Coastal Carolina 7
North Alabama at Alabama, ppd.
North Carolina 8, VCU 3
North Carolina A&T 9, Elon 8
SC-Upstate 7, Michigan St. 4
Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., ccd.
Stetson 5, Bethune-Cookman 0
Virginia Tech 10, Marshall 5
William & Mary 13, George Mason 3
Xavier 24, N. Kentucky 15
Indiana 17, Purdue 2
Kansas 3, Creighton 2
Mc Kendree at E. Illinois, ccd.
W. Michigan 17, Northeastern 16
Wichita St. 2, Air Force 0
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, ppd.
Jacksonville St. at UAB, ppd.
Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston St., ccd.
Texas Tech 11, UNLV 3
New Mexico 7, Grand Canyon 3
San Francisco 6, Mount St. Marys 0
