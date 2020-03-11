Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

March 11, 2020 7:05 pm
 
< a min read
      
EAST

Army 6, Georgetown 4

Bucknell 5, Cent. Michigan 3

Fordham 11, Wagner 5

Mount St. Marys 10, Coppin St. 2

Advertisement

Navy 6, Md.-Eastern Shore 5

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Northeastern 3, Hartford 1

St. Johns 9, Iona 3

Stony Brook 4, Merrimack 2

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 9, Siena 8

Bryant 11, W. Carolina 5

Butler 8, Saint Josephs 6

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Eastern Kentucky 9, N. Kentucky 5

Louisville 13, Chicago St. 3

Marshall 3, Ohio 2

Nicholls St. 1, MVSU 0

North Alabama at Samford, ppd.

North Florida 9, Ohio St. 5

Richmond 14, Charleston Southern 7

SC-Upstate 9, Jackson St. 4

Virginia 4, Mass.-Lowell 3

Virginia Tech 5, George Mason 3

MIDWEST

Eastern Illinois 9, Ark.-Pine Bluff 2

Iowa 3, Kansas 1

Nebraska 8, N. Colorado 1

Urbana 1, Akron 0

West Virginia 7, Liberty 0

WEST

Air Force 17, Utah Valley 12

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers