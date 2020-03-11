Listen Live Sports

...

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

March 11, 2020 10:37 pm
 
EAST

Quinnipiac7Kennesaw St.5

Sacred Heart 4, Manhattan 2

Army 6, Georgetown 4

Bucknell 5, Cent. Michigan 3

Fordham 11, Wagner 5

Mount St. Marys 10, Coppin St. 2

Navy 6, Md.-Eastern Shore 5

Northeastern 3, Hartford 1

Seton Hall 13, Fairleigh Dickinson 3

St. Johns 9, Iona 3

Stony Brook 4, Merrimack 2

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 9, Siena 8

Bryant 11, W. Carolina 5

Butler 8, Saint Josephs 6

Clemson 3, Winthrop 2, 11 innings

Coastal Carolina 10, Wake Forest 4

Eastern Kentucky 9, N. Kentucky 5

FIU 4, Bethune-Cookman 2

Florida A&M 5, South Florida 4, 10 innings

Florida St. 7, Illinois St. 4

Georgia Southern 6, Georgia 1

Georgia St. 10, UNC-Asheville 7

Jacksonville 8, Yale 3

Lipscomb 17, Tennessee Tech 14

Louisville 13, Chicago St. 3

LSU 4, South Alabama 1

Marshall 3, Ohio 2

Miami 3, UCF 2

Middle Tennessee 2, Memphis 1

Mississippi 18, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Mississippi St. 3, Texas Tech 2

NC Central 14, Longwood 5

NC State 8, North Carolina A&T 7

Nicholls St. 1, MVSU 0

North Alabama at Samford, ppd.

North Carolina 9, VMI 2

North Florida 9, Ohio St. 5

Notre Dame 9, Radford 8

Richmond 14, Charleston Southern 7

SC-Upstate 9, Jackson St. 4

UNC-Wilmington 5, East Carolina 2

Vanderbilt 11, Toledo 2

VCU 8, The Citadel 4

Virginia 4, Mass.-Lowell 3

Virginia Tech 5, George Mason 3

MIDWEST

Arkansas 10, Grand Canyon 9

Dallas Baptist 5, Baylor 4

Eastern Illinois 9, Ark.-Pine Bluff 2

Fairfield 7, Stetson 4

Ill.-Chicago 6, Augustana (Ill.) 4

Indiana 6, Cincinnati 2

Iowa 3, Kansas 1

Kansas St. 10, S. Dakota St. 0

Minnesota 5, Creighton 4

Missouri St. 13, SIU-Edwardsville 3

Nebraska 8, N. Colorado 1

Oklahoma St. 7, Saint Louis 1

S. Illinois 6, Southeast Missouri 4

Texas St. 11, Prairie View A&M 4

Urbana 1, Akron 0

West Virginia 7, Liberty 0

WEST

Air Force 17, Utah Valley 12

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11, Nevada 1

