Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Quinnipiac7Kennesaw St.5
Sacred Heart 4, Manhattan 2
Army 6, Georgetown 4
Bucknell 5, Cent. Michigan 3
Fordham 11, Wagner 5
James Madison 4, Maryland 2
Mount St. Marys 10, Coppin St. 2
Navy 6, Md.-Eastern Shore 5
Northeastern 3, Hartford 1
Seton Hall 13, Fairleigh Dickinson 3
St. Johns 9, Iona 3
Stony Brook 4, Merrimack 2
Appalachian St. 9, Siena 8
Bryant 11, W. Carolina 5
Butler 8, Saint Josephs 6
Clemson 3, Winthrop 2, 11 innings
Coastal Carolina 10, Wake Forest 4
Eastern Kentucky 9, N. Kentucky 5
FIU 4, Bethune-Cookman 2
Florida A&M 5, South Florida 4, 10 innings
Florida St. 7, Illinois St. 4
Georgia Southern 6, Georgia 1
Georgia St. 10, UNC-Asheville 7
Jacksonville 8, Yale 3
Lipscomb 17, Tennessee Tech 14
Louisville 13, Chicago St. 3
LSU 4, South Alabama 1
Marshall 3, Ohio 2
Miami 3, UCF 2
Middle Tennessee 2, Memphis 1
Mississippi 18, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Mississippi St. 3, Texas Tech 2
NC Central 14, Longwood 5
NC State 8, North Carolina A&T 7
Nicholls St. 1, MVSU 0
North Alabama at Samford, ppd.
North Carolina 9, VMI 2
North Florida 9, Ohio St. 5
Notre Dame 9, Radford 8
Richmond 14, Charleston Southern 7
SC-Upstate 9, Jackson St. 4
UNC-Wilmington 5, East Carolina 2
Vanderbilt 11, Toledo 2
VCU 8, The Citadel 4
Virginia 4, Mass.-Lowell 3
Virginia Tech 5, George Mason 3
Wofford 4, Auburn 3
Arkansas 10, Grand Canyon 9
Austin Peay 10, Western Illinois 1
Dallas Baptist 5, Baylor 4
Eastern Illinois 9, Ark.-Pine Bluff 2
Fairfield 7, Stetson 4
Ill.-Chicago 6, Augustana (Ill.) 4
Indiana 6, Cincinnati 2
Iowa 3, Kansas 1
Kansas St. 10, S. Dakota St. 0
Minnesota 5, Creighton 4
Missouri 3, N. Illinois 2, 12 innings
Missouri St. 13, SIU-Edwardsville 3
Nebraska 8, N. Colorado 1
New Mexico 11, Incarnate Word 6
Oklahoma St. 7, Saint Louis 1
S. Illinois 6, Southeast Missouri 4
Texas 9, Abilene Christian 1
Texas St. 11, Prairie View A&M 4
Texas-Rio Grande Valley 4, Texas A&M-CC 1
Tulane 6, Lamar 3
Urbana 1, Akron 0
West Virginia 7, Liberty 0
Air Force 17, Utah Valley 12
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11, Nevada 1
Boise St. 12, Niagara 9
