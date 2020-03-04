Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A East=
Region l Championship=
Bohemia Manor 48, Patterson Mill 44
Region ll Championship=
Snow Hill 66, North Dorchester 53
1A North=
Region l Championship=
Coppin Academy 55, Western STES 51
Region ll Championship=
National Academy Foundation 31, Reginald Lewis 15
1A South=
Region ll Championship=
Surrattsville 70, Central 15
1A West=
Region l Championship=
Oakland Southern 60, Allegany 24
Region ll Championship=
Catoctin 48, Smithsburg 33
2A East=
Region l Championship=
Harford Tech 49, Fallston 46
Region ll Championship=
Parkside 69, Queen Annes County 40
2A North=
Region l Championship=
Pikesville 55, New Town 52
Region ll Championship=
Forest Park 56, Sparrows Point 13
2A South=
Region l Championship=
Westlake 53, Lackey 30
Region ll Championship=
Calvert 59, Largo 43
2A West=
Region l Championship=
Liberty 64, Century 45
Region ll Championship=
Middletown 60, Oakdale 39
3A East=
Region l Championship=
Marriotts Ridge 39, Westminster 37
Region ll Championship=
River Hill 59, Reservoir 47
3A North=
Region l Championship=
Baltimore Poly 62, Hereford 12
3A South=
Region l Championship=
Great Mills 42, North Point 36
Region ll Championship=
Easton 60, James M. Bennett 28
3A West=
Region l Championship=
Frederick 60, Tuscarora 36
Region ll Championship=
Rockville 46, Damascus 33
4A East=
Region l Championship=
Howard 54, Old Mill 36
Region ll Championship=
Severna Park 41, South River 39
4A North=
Region l Championship=
Western 66, Catonsville 35
Region ll Championship=
Paint Branch 68, Sherwood 56
4A South=
Region l Championship=
Parkdale 44, Laurel 43
Region ll Championship=
C. H. Flowers 53, Wise 34
4A West=
Region l Championship=
Winston Churchill 63, Bethesda 43
Region ll Championship=
Clarksburg 75, Quince Orchard 44
