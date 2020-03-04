Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Scores

March 4, 2020 11:56 pm
 
1 min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A East=

Region l Championship=

Bohemia Manor 48, Patterson Mill 44

Region ll Championship=

Snow Hill 66, North Dorchester 53

1A North=

Region l Championship=

Coppin Academy 55, Western STES 51

Region ll Championship=

National Academy Foundation 31, Reginald Lewis 15

1A South=

Region ll Championship=

Surrattsville 70, Central 15

1A West=

Region l Championship=

Oakland Southern 60, Allegany 24

Region ll Championship=

Catoctin 48, Smithsburg 33

2A East=

Region l Championship=

Harford Tech 49, Fallston 46

Region ll Championship=

Parkside 69, Queen Annes County 40

2A North=

Region l Championship=

Pikesville 55, New Town 52

Region ll Championship=

Forest Park 56, Sparrows Point 13

2A South=

Region l Championship=

Westlake 53, Lackey 30

Region ll Championship=

Calvert 59, Largo 43

2A West=

Region l Championship=

Liberty 64, Century 45

Region ll Championship=

Middletown 60, Oakdale 39

3A East=

Region l Championship=

Marriotts Ridge 39, Westminster 37

Region ll Championship=

River Hill 59, Reservoir 47

3A North=

Region l Championship=

Baltimore Poly 62, Hereford 12

3A South=

Region l Championship=

Great Mills 42, North Point 36

Region ll Championship=

Easton 60, James M. Bennett 28

3A West=

Region l Championship=

Frederick 60, Tuscarora 36

Region ll Championship=

Rockville 46, Damascus 33

4A East=

Region l Championship=

Howard 54, Old Mill 36

Region ll Championship=

Severna Park 41, South River 39

4A North=

Region l Championship=

Western 66, Catonsville 35

Region ll Championship=

Paint Branch 68, Sherwood 56

4A South=

Region l Championship=

Parkdale 44, Laurel 43

Region ll Championship=

C. H. Flowers 53, Wise 34

4A West=

Region l Championship=

Winston Churchill 63, Bethesda 43

Region ll Championship=

Clarksburg 75, Quince Orchard 44

