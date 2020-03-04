Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Transactions

March 4, 2020 7:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

BOSTON RED SOX — Reasigned INF Tommy Joseph, LHP Daniel McGrath, LHP Bobby Poyner, RHP Bryan Mata and RHP Denyi Reyes to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Acquired RHP Sam Held from the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Sold contract of RHP John LaRossa to the Milwaukee Brewers.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded 3B Jose Brizuela to the Florence A’alls for OF Isaac Bernard, LHP Mike Castellani and RHP Cam Hatch.

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL John Wetzel to a one-year deal.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Jake Oettinger to the Texas Stars.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed M Victor Wanyama as a designated player.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise