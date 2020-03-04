Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

BOSTON RED SOX — Reasigned INF Tommy Joseph, LHP Daniel McGrath, LHP Bobby Poyner, RHP Bryan Mata and RHP Denyi Reyes to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Acquired RHP Sam Held from the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Sold contract of RHP John LaRossa to the Milwaukee Brewers.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded 3B Jose Brizuela to the Florence A’alls for OF Isaac Bernard, LHP Mike Castellani and RHP Cam Hatch.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL John Wetzel to a one-year deal.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Jake Oettinger to the Texas Stars.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed M Victor Wanyama as a designated player.

