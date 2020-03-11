Listen Live Sports

Wednesday's Transactions

March 11, 2020
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO White SOX — Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Zach Burdi, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. and OFs Micker Adolofo, Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford to Birmingham (SL). Re-assigned RHPs Tayron Guerrero and Bryan Mitchell and LHPs Caleb Frare, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw to minor lrague camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Re-assigned RHP Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn to minor league camp.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Pete Alonso, RHP Tyler Bashor, INF/OF J.D. Davis, INF Andres Gimenez, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, INF Luis Guillorme, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Walker Lockett, INF/OF Jeff McNeil, C Tomas Nido, RHP Stephen Nogosek, RHP Corey Oswalt, RHP Jacob Rhame, INF Amed Rosario, C Ali Sanchez, RHP Paul Sewald, INF/OF Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki, and LHP Daniel Zamora to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Corey Oswald to minor league camp. Re-assigned LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Travis Banwart, INF/LHP Clint Freeman.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Luca Navigato. Traded OF Jarius Richards to Windy City ThunderBolts.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed 3b T.J. Ward.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Alejandro Chacin.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Aaron Ford.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

CAPITOL CITY GO-GO — Added F Jordan Bell off waivers from the Memphis Grizzlies. Waived F Stephan Jankovic.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LS Jacob Bobenmoyer.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a one-year extension with OLB Reggie Gilbert.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogerty from Hartford (AHL), Re-assigned F Jake Elmer to Hartford (AHL).

PHOENIX COYOTES — Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tuscon (AHL).

AHL

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed Conner Bleackley to a professional tryout agreement.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Michael Huntebrinker.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F James Anderson and F Michael Gillespie to contracts.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Announced the retirement of MF Benny Feilhaber.

United Soccer League Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP DISCIPLINE — Suspended Real Monarchs SLC D Noah Powder one game.

