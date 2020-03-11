Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO White SOX — Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Zach Burdi, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. and OFs Micker Adolofo, Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford to Birmingham (SL). Re-assigned RHPs Tayron Guerrero and Bryan Mitchell and LHPs Caleb Frare, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw to minor lrague camp.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Re-assigned RHP Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn to minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Pete Alonso, RHP Tyler Bashor, INF/OF J.D. Davis, INF Andres Gimenez, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, INF Luis Guillorme, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Walker Lockett, INF/OF Jeff McNeil, C Tomas Nido, RHP Stephen Nogosek, RHP Corey Oswalt, RHP Jacob Rhame, INF Amed Rosario, C Ali Sanchez, RHP Paul Sewald, INF/OF Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki, and LHP Daniel Zamora to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Corey Oswald to minor league camp. Re-assigned LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano to minor league camp.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Travis Banwart, INF/LHP Clint Freeman.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Luca Navigato. Traded OF Jarius Richards to Windy City ThunderBolts.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed 3b T.J. Ward.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Alejandro Chacin.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Aaron Ford.
CAPITOL CITY GO-GO — Added F Jordan Bell off waivers from the Memphis Grizzlies. Waived F Stephan Jankovic.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LS Jacob Bobenmoyer.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR DeAndre Carter to a contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a one-year extension with OLB Reggie Gilbert.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogerty from Hartford (AHL), Re-assigned F Jake Elmer to Hartford (AHL).
PHOENIX COYOTES — Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tuscon (AHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Tory Dello to an amateur tryout.
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed Conner Bleackley to a professional tryout agreement.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Michael Huntebrinker.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F James Anderson and F Michael Gillespie to contracts.
SOCCER
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Announced the retirement of MF Benny Feilhaber.
|United Soccer League Championship
USL CHAMPIONSHIP DISCIPLINE — Suspended Real Monarchs SLC D Noah Powder one game.
