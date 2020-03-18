Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

March 18, 2020 10:27 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Yermin Mercedes and RHP Jose Ruiz to Charlotte (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Quijada, RHP Kyle Keller, C Anthony Bemboom, RHP Jaime Barria and RHP Taylor Cole to Salt Lake (PCL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon and C Tyler Stephenson to Louisville (IL).

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Acquired LHP Sebastian Kessay from Fargo-Moorhead (American Association).

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Singed LHP Taylor Purus.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released CB Desmond Trufant. Acquired TE Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round pick from Baltimore for a 2020 second and fifth-round picks.

BUFFALO BILLS — Acquired WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick from the Vikings for the 2020 first, fifth and sixth-round picks and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Signed LB Tyler Matakevich, DT Vernon Butler and DE Quinton Jefferson to two-year contracts. Signed LB A.J. Klein and DE Mario Anderson to three-year contracts. Signed RB Taiwan Jones to a one-year deal.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released S Eric Reed.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released OLB Leonard Floyd. Signed TE Jimmy Graham to a two-year contract. Signed DE Robert Quinn to a five-year contract. Acquired QB Nick Foles from Jacksonville for a fourth-round pick.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released CB B.W. Webb and G John Miller.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed S Darian Thompson to a two-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed second-round tender on DL Mike Purcell. Acquired CB A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville for a 2020 fourth-round pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Devon Kennard. Acquired DB Duron Harmon from New England Patriots. Signed CB Desmond Trufant to a two-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RT Rick Wagner and LB Christian Kirksey to two-year contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Acquired DL DeForest Buckner from San Francisco for the 2020 13th overall pick. Signed DL DeForest Buckner to a four-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed OL Austin Blythe to a one-year deal.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released S Reshad Jones, Mike Hull and DT Kendrick Norton. Waived C Evan Brown, CB Rashard Causey, T Chidi Okeke and WR T.J. Rahming.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed QB Kirk Cousins to a three-year contract extension. Re-Signed FB C.J. Ham to a four-year contract. Re-signed P Britton Colquitt to a three-year contract. Re-signed Eric Wilson to a one-year contract. Terminated the contract of OG Josh Kline.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DB Devin McCourty to a two-year contract. Signed DL Beau Allen to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed G Alex Lewis to a three-year contract. Released CB Trumaine Johnson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DB Malcolm Jenkins. Re-signed DB Jalen Mills, DL Hassan Ridgeway and QB Nate Sudfeld to one-year contracts. Re-signed S Rodney McLeod to a two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ryan Shazier on the reserved list. Re-signed LS Kameron Canaday. Re-signed OT Zach Banner to a one-year contract. Released FB Roosevelt Nix.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed Arik Armstead to a five-year contract. Re-signed OT Shon Coleman, RB Matt Breida and WR Kendrick Bourne to one-year contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed DT Jarran Reed to a two-year contract. Signed TE Greg Olsen to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed OT Dennis Kelly to a three-year contract.

Candaian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Placed QB Austin Appleby on retired list.

