Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 2B Yairo Munoz on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated LHP Eric Skogland for assignment and purchased the contract of RHP Trevor Rosenthal from Omaha (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Luke Bard, LHP Ryan Buchter, OF Michael Hermosillo and LHP/1B Jared Walsh to Salt Lake (PCL). Outrighted RHP Taylor Cole to Triple-A Salt Lake (PCL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with DL Trevon Coley and RB D.J. Foster on one-year contracts.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with TE Khari Lee on a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed Terry Bridgewater to a threee-year contract. Signed DL Zach Kerr to a two-year contract. Re-signed WR DeAndrew White.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Sheldon Day to a one-year contract.
Las Vegas Raiders — Re-signed LB Kyle Wilbur.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with DL Anthony Zettel and WR Tajae Sharpe. Agreed to terms with LB DeMarquis Gates.
NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with LB Patrick Onwuasor.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agree to terms with CB Nickell Robey-Coleman on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed FB Derek Watt to a three-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DE Kerry Hyder to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OT Ty Sambrailo.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed LB Nate Orchard. Signed LB Thomas Davis and OL Jeremy Vujnovich. Released CB Breon Borders, CB Dee Delaney, S Montae Nicholson, CB Coty Sensabaugh and CB Kavyon Webster.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Alex Whelan.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.