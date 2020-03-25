Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 2B Yairo Munoz on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated LHP Eric Skogland for assignment and purchased the contract of RHP Trevor Rosenthal from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Luke Bard, LHP Ryan Buchter, OF Michael Hermosillo and LHP/1B Jared Walsh to Salt Lake (PCL). Outrighted RHP Taylor Cole to Triple-A Salt Lake (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with DL Trevon Coley and RB D.J. Foster on one-year contracts.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with TE Khari Lee on a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed Terry Bridgewater to a threee-year contract. Signed DL Zach Kerr to a two-year contract. Re-signed WR DeAndrew White.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Sheldon Day to a one-year contract.

Las Vegas Raiders — Re-signed LB Kyle Wilbur.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with DL Anthony Zettel and WR Tajae Sharpe. Agreed to terms with LB DeMarquis Gates.

NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with LB Patrick Onwuasor.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agree to terms with CB Nickell Robey-Coleman on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed FB Derek Watt to a three-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DE Kerry Hyder to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OT Ty Sambrailo.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed LB Nate Orchard. Signed LB Thomas Davis and OL Jeremy Vujnovich. Released CB Breon Borders, CB Dee Delaney, S Montae Nicholson, CB Coty Sensabaugh and CB Kavyon Webster.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Alex Whelan.

