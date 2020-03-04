Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

BOSTON RED SOX — Reasigned INF Tommy Joseph, LHP Daniel McGrath, LHP Bobby Poyner, and RHP

Bryan Mata and RHP Denyi Reyes to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Jake Oettinger to the Texas Stars.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed M Victor Wanyama as a designated player from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.