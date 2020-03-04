Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

March 4, 2020 6:24 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

BOSTON RED SOX — Reasigned INF Tommy Joseph, LHP Daniel McGrath, LHP Bobby Poyner, and RHP

Bryan Mata and RHP Denyi Reyes to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Jake Oettinger to the Texas Stars.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed M Victor Wanyama as a designated player from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

