Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
BOSTON RED SOX — Reasigned INF Tommy Joseph, LHP Daniel McGrath, LHP Bobby Poyner, and RHP
Bryan Mata and RHP Denyi Reyes to minor league camp.
|Minor League Baseball
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Jake Oettinger to the Texas Stars.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed M Victor Wanyama as a designated player from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
