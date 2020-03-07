West Virginia 76, No. 4 Baylor 64

BAYLOR (26-4)

Gillespie 3-6 0-0 6, Butler 6-14 8-10 21, Mitchell 6-11 0-0 15, Teague 4-9 1-1 9, Vital 3-8 1-5 7, Bandoo 1-7 0-1 2, Thamba 1-1 0-0 2, Mayer 1-3 0-0 2, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 10-17 64.

WEST VIRGINIA (21-10)

Routt 0-0 0-0 0, Tshiebwe 4-8 8-9 16, Haley 4-7 1-2 9, Harler 0-3 0-0 0, McCabe 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 6-11 4-5 18, McNeil 2-4 6-6 11, Culver 4-6 0-6 8, McBride 3-7 5-6 12, Osabuohien 1-3 0-0 2, Sherman 0-2 0-0 0, Knapper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 24-34 76.

Halftime_West Virginia 24-22. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 4-18 (Mitchell 3-4, Butler 1-6, Bandoo 0-4, Teague 0-4), West Virginia 4-11 (Matthews 2-3, McBride 1-1, McNeil 1-2, Haley 0-1, Knapper 0-1, Harler 0-3). Fouled Out_Butler, Vital, Thamba. Rebounds_Baylor 26 (Vital 12), West Virginia 40 (Tshiebwe 12). Assists_Baylor 9 (Vital 4), West Virginia 11 (McNeil 3). Total Fouls_Baylor 28, West Virginia 18. A_14,014 (14,000).

