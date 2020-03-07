Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

West Virginia 76, No. 4 Baylor 64

March 7, 2020 3:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

BAYLOR (26-4)

Gillespie 3-6 0-0 6, Butler 6-14 8-10 21, Mitchell 6-11 0-0 15, Teague 4-9 1-1 9, Vital 3-8 1-5 7, Bandoo 1-7 0-1 2, Thamba 1-1 0-0 2, Mayer 1-3 0-0 2, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 10-17 64.

WEST VIRGINIA (21-10)

Routt 0-0 0-0 0, Tshiebwe 4-8 8-9 16, Haley 4-7 1-2 9, Harler 0-3 0-0 0, McCabe 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 6-11 4-5 18, McNeil 2-4 6-6 11, Culver 4-6 0-6 8, McBride 3-7 5-6 12, Osabuohien 1-3 0-0 2, Sherman 0-2 0-0 0, Knapper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 24-34 76.

Halftime_West Virginia 24-22. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 4-18 (Mitchell 3-4, Butler 1-6, Bandoo 0-4, Teague 0-4), West Virginia 4-11 (Matthews 2-3, McBride 1-1, McNeil 1-2, Haley 0-1, Knapper 0-1, Harler 0-3). Fouled Out_Butler, Vital, Thamba. Rebounds_Baylor 26 (Vital 12), West Virginia 40 (Tshiebwe 12). Assists_Baylor 9 (Vital 4), West Virginia 11 (McNeil 3). Total Fouls_Baylor 28, West Virginia 18. A_14,014 (14,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in