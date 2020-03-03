West Virginia 77, Iowa St. 71

WEST VIRGINIA (20-10)

Culver 8-14 1-2 17, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0, Tshiebwe 3-6 5-5 11, Haley 4-8 1-4 9, McCabe 2-5 0-0 5, McBride 5-13 6-6 17, Osabuohien 0-1 1-2 1, Sherman 3-5 4-4 12, McNeil 1-6 0-0 3, Harler 0-1 0-0 0, Routt 1-1 0-0 2, Knapper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 18-23 77.

IOWA ST. (12-18)

Jacobson 3-7 3-3 9, Young 4-7 3-5 11, Bolton 5-11 10-11 21, Jackson 3-10 0-0 9, Nixon 7-12 0-1 19, Grill 0-1 0-0 0, Conditt 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 0-3 0-0 0, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 16-20 71.

Halftime_West Virginia 44-31. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 5-15 (Sherman 2-4, McBride 1-3, McCabe 1-3, McNeil 1-3, Culver 0-1, Matthews 0-1), Iowa St. 9-26 (Nixon 5-7, Jackson 3-9, Bolton 1-3, Grill 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Jacobson 0-2, Griffin 0-3). Fouled Out_Osabuohien. Rebounds_West Virginia 36 (Culver, Tshiebwe 9), Iowa St. 25 (Young 7). Assists_West Virginia 14 (Culver, Haley, McCabe 3), Iowa St. 10 (Bolton 4). Total Fouls_West Virginia 20, Iowa St. 22.

