Western Michigan fires basketball coach Steve Hawkins

March 11, 2020 7:39 pm
 
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan fired basketball coach Steve Hawkins on Wednesday.

Hawkins spent 17 seasons as head coach of the Broncos. WMU went 13-19 this season and was eliminated by Toledo 76-73 in the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Monday.

“We appreciate all the contributions he and his family have made to our university and the Kalamazoo community,” athletic director Kathy Beauregard said in a statement Wednesday. “Ultimately, I’ve decided to make a change in the leadership of the men’s basketball program. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Hawkins is the only coach in program history to win 100 MAC games.

