White Sox 5, Royals 4

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 7 3 Totals 30 5 7 4 Mrrfeld cf 4 1 1 0 Andrson ss 2 1 1 0 Mlendez c 1 0 0 0 Rbinson lf 1 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 1 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 2 0 0 1 Gterrez 1b 2 0 0 0 T.Frbes 3b 1 0 0 0 H.Dzier rf 4 1 1 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 Kha.Lee rf 1 0 0 0 Encrncn dh 3 0 0 0 J.Soler dh 2 0 1 0 Delgado ph 1 0 1 0 Strling ph 1 1 1 1 Jimenez lf 2 0 0 0 S.Perez 1b 2 0 0 0 Mendick lf 2 1 1 0 Phllips pr 1 0 0 0 L.Rbert cf 3 1 1 0 M.Frnco 3b 3 0 1 0 L.Bsabe cf 1 0 0 0 G.Cncel 3b 1 1 1 1 Collins c 2 1 1 2 Viloria c 2 0 0 0 C.Perez c 1 0 0 0 K.Isbel cf 1 0 0 0 Rthrfrd rf 3 1 1 0 Arteaga 2b 3 0 1 0 L.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0 Merrell pr 1 0 0 0 J.Gzman ss 4 0 0 0

Kansas City 100 000 030 — 4 Chicago 130 001 00x — 5

E_Basabe (3). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Chicago 5. 2B_Merrifield (1), Mendick (2), Rutherford (1). HR_Dozier (2), Starling (3), Cancel (1), Collins (2). SF_Moncada.

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Bubic L, 0-1 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 0 Zuber 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 Adams 1 1 0 0 0 1 Zimmer 1 1 1 1 1 2 Speier 1 0 0 0 0 1 Newberry 1 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago McRae W, 1-0 3 1 1 1 2 3 Lail H, 2 2 2 0 0 2 2 Tomshaw H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 Frare 1 3 3 3 0 0 Lindgren S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Tomshaw (Perez).

WP_Zimmer, McRae.

Balk_Bubic.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson First, Dan Bellino Second, Cory Blaser Third, Quinn Wolcot.

T_2:39. A_5,151

