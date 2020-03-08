Listen Live Sports

...

White Sox 5, Royals 4

March 8, 2020 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 3 Totals 30 5 7 4
Mrrfeld cf 4 1 1 0 Andrson ss 2 1 1 0
Mlendez c 1 0 0 0 Rbinson lf 1 0 0 0
A.Grdon lf 1 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 2 0 0 1
Gterrez 1b 2 0 0 0 T.Frbes 3b 1 0 0 0
H.Dzier rf 4 1 1 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1
Kha.Lee rf 1 0 0 0 Encrncn dh 3 0 0 0
J.Soler dh 2 0 1 0 Delgado ph 1 0 1 0
Strling ph 1 1 1 1 Jimenez lf 2 0 0 0
S.Perez 1b 2 0 0 0 Mendick lf 2 1 1 0
Phllips pr 1 0 0 0 L.Rbert cf 3 1 1 0
M.Frnco 3b 3 0 1 0 L.Bsabe cf 1 0 0 0
G.Cncel 3b 1 1 1 1 Collins c 2 1 1 2
Viloria c 2 0 0 0 C.Perez c 1 0 0 0
K.Isbel cf 1 0 0 0 Rthrfrd rf 3 1 1 0
Arteaga 2b 3 0 1 0 L.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0
Merrell pr 1 0 0 0
J.Gzman ss 4 0 0 0
Kansas City 100 000 030 4
Chicago 130 001 00x 5

E_Basabe (3). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Chicago 5. 2B_Merrifield (1), Mendick (2), Rutherford (1). HR_Dozier (2), Starling (3), Cancel (1), Collins (2). SF_Moncada.

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bubic L, 0-1 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 0
Zuber 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adams 1 1 0 0 0 1
Zimmer 1 1 1 1 1 2
Speier 1 0 0 0 0 1
Newberry 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
McRae W, 1-0 3 1 1 1 2 3
Lail H, 2 2 2 0 0 2 2
Tomshaw H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 1
Frare 1 3 3 3 0 0
Lindgren S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Tomshaw (Perez).

WP_Zimmer, McRae.

Balk_Bubic.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson First, Dan Bellino Second, Cory Blaser Third, Quinn Wolcot.

T_2:39. A_5,151

