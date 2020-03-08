White Sox 5, Royals 4

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|
|Mrrfeld cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Andrson ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mlendez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbinson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grdon lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gterrez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Frbes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Dzier rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kha.Lee rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encrncn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Soler dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Delgado ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Strling ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jimenez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Phllips pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Bsabe cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Cncel 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Collins c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rthrfrd rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arteaga 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrell pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Gzman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|030
|—
|4
|Chicago
|130
|001
|00x
|—
|5
E_Basabe (3). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Chicago 5. 2B_Merrifield (1), Mendick (2), Rutherford (1). HR_Dozier (2), Starling (3), Cancel (1), Collins (2). SF_Moncada.
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Zuber
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adams
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zimmer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Speier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Newberry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McRae W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Lail H, 2
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Tomshaw H, 2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Frare
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Lindgren S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Tomshaw (Perez).
WP_Zimmer, McRae.
Balk_Bubic.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson First, Dan Bellino Second, Cory Blaser Third, Quinn Wolcot.
T_2:39. A_5,151
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.