White Sox 8, Angels 7

|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|Angels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|6
|
|A.Engel cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Goodwin rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|L.Bsabe cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Mrgan rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Trout cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|L.Rvera 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Adams cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Rndon 3b
|1
|2
|1
|3
|
|G.Shets pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Mitan ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Mzara rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Adlfo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Walsh ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Pjols 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Collins c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crletta pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dlmnico dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brugman ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cthbert 3b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Simmons ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|R.Trres 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Rivas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rthrfrd lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcntra 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rmine ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rmllard ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Wnson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|800
|000
|—
|8
|Los Angeles
|312
|010
|000
|—
|7
E_Rendon (1). DP_Chicago 0, Los Angeles 6. LOB_Chicago 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Mercedes (1), Delmonico (3), Cuthbert (1), Goodwin (2), Simmons (2). HR_Rendon (1). SF_Rengifo (1).
|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detwiler
|2
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|3
|Kincanon W, 2-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hamilton H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Heuer H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Flores H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Arobio S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Angels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sandoval
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|5
|8
|8
|3
|0
|Kohn
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Buchter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cole
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Milner
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Markel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Detwiler (Rendon), Ramirez (Cuthbert).
WP_Hamilton.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight First, Jeff Nelson Second, Jim Reynolds Third, Mark Carlso.
T_3:27. A_7,393
