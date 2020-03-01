White Sox 8, Angels 7

White Sox Angels ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 33 7 9 6 A.Engel cf 4 1 1 2 Goodwin rf 3 1 2 1 L.Bsabe cf 1 0 0 0 G.Mrgan rf 1 0 0 0 Mdrigal 2b 4 1 1 1 M.Trout cf 3 1 2 0 L.Rvera 2b 1 0 1 0 J.Adams cf 2 0 0 0 A.Vughn 1b 4 0 1 1 A.Rndon 3b 1 2 1 3 G.Shets pr 1 0 0 0 K.Mitan ph 2 0 0 0 N.Mzara rf 2 1 1 1 S.Ohtni dh 2 0 0 0 M.Adlfo rf 2 0 0 0 J.Walsh ph 2 0 0 0 Mrcedes c 3 1 1 1 A.Pjols 1b 3 1 2 0 Collins c 0 0 0 0 Crletta pr 1 1 0 0 Dlmnico dh 3 1 1 1 J.Upton lf 2 0 0 0 Brugman ph 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez lf 1 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 2 1 2 1 Simmons ss 2 1 2 1 R.Trres 3b 2 0 1 0 L.Rivas ss 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez lf 2 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 1 0 0 1 Rthrfrd lf 1 0 0 0 Alcntra 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Rmine ss 2 1 0 0 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 Rmllard ss 1 0 0 0 H.Wnson c 2 0 0 0

Chicago 000 800 000 — 8 Los Angeles 312 010 000 — 7

E_Rendon (1). DP_Chicago 0, Los Angeles 6. LOB_Chicago 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Mercedes (1), Delmonico (3), Cuthbert (1), Goodwin (2), Simmons (2). HR_Rendon (1). SF_Rengifo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

White Sox Detwiler 2 1-3 7 6 6 0 3 Kincanon W, 2-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Guerrero H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hamilton H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Heuer H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Flores H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 4 Arobio S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 3

Angels Sandoval 2 0 0 0 0 2 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 2 Ramirez L, 0-1 1-3 5 8 8 3 0 Kohn 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Robles 1 1 0 0 0 2 Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cole 1 1 0 0 1 3 Milner 1 1 0 0 0 0 Markel 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Detwiler (Rendon), Ramirez (Cuthbert).

WP_Hamilton.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight First, Jeff Nelson Second, Jim Reynolds Third, Mark Carlso.

T_3:27. A_7,393

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.