Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 8, Angels 7

March 1, 2020 6:56 pm
 
< a min read
      
White Sox Angels
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 33 7 9 6
A.Engel cf 4 1 1 2 Goodwin rf 3 1 2 1
L.Bsabe cf 1 0 0 0 G.Mrgan rf 1 0 0 0
Mdrigal 2b 4 1 1 1 M.Trout cf 3 1 2 0
L.Rvera 2b 1 0 1 0 J.Adams cf 2 0 0 0
A.Vughn 1b 4 0 1 1 A.Rndon 3b 1 2 1 3
G.Shets pr 1 0 0 0 K.Mitan ph 2 0 0 0
N.Mzara rf 2 1 1 1 S.Ohtni dh 2 0 0 0
M.Adlfo rf 2 0 0 0 J.Walsh ph 2 0 0 0
Mrcedes c 3 1 1 1 A.Pjols 1b 3 1 2 0
Collins c 0 0 0 0 Crletta pr 1 1 0 0
Dlmnico dh 3 1 1 1 J.Upton lf 2 0 0 0
Brugman ph 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez lf 1 0 0 0
Cthbert 3b 2 1 2 1 Simmons ss 2 1 2 1
R.Trres 3b 2 0 1 0 L.Rivas ss 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez lf 2 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 1 0 0 1
Rthrfrd lf 1 0 0 0 Alcntra 2b 1 0 0 0
A.Rmine ss 2 1 0 0 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0
Rmllard ss 1 0 0 0 H.Wnson c 2 0 0 0
Chicago 000 800 000 8
Los Angeles 312 010 000 7

E_Rendon (1). DP_Chicago 0, Los Angeles 6. LOB_Chicago 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Mercedes (1), Delmonico (3), Cuthbert (1), Goodwin (2), Simmons (2). HR_Rendon (1). SF_Rengifo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
White Sox
Detwiler 2 1-3 7 6 6 0 3
Kincanon W, 2-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Guerrero H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hamilton H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Heuer H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Flores H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 4
Arobio S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 3
Angels
Sandoval 2 0 0 0 0 2
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ramirez L, 0-1 1-3 5 8 8 3 0
Kohn 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 2
Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cole 1 1 0 0 1 3
Milner 1 1 0 0 0 0
Markel 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Detwiler (Rendon), Ramirez (Cuthbert).

WP_Hamilton.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight First, Jeff Nelson Second, Jim Reynolds Third, Mark Carlso.

T_3:27. A_7,393

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War