Williams scores 22 to lift Akron over Kent St. 79-76

March 6, 2020 10:55 pm
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xeyrius Williams had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Akron edged past Kent State 79-76 on Friday night in the regular-season final for both teams.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 16 points for Akron (24-7, 14-4 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Channel Banks added 14 points. Tyler Cheese had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Anthony Roberts had 17 points for the Golden Flashes (19-12, 9-9). Troy Simons added 16 points. Danny Pippen had 14 points.

Kent State will be the No. 6 seed and host a first-round game against 11th-seeded Eastern Michigan on Monday.

The Zips leveled the season series against the Golden Flashes with the win. Kent State defeated Akron 68-67 on Jan. 31.

