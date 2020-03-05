Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Williams scores 23 to lead Boise St. over UNLV 67-61 in MWC

March 5, 2020 8:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — RJ Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as fifth-seeded Boise State defeated fourth-seeded UNLV 67-61 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday.

Justinian Jessup added 19 points, including four free throws in the last 12.5 seconds, the Broncos (20-11) and Derrick Alston Jr. scored 14 points and hauled down 12 rebounds.

Boise State faces top-seeded and fifth-ranked San Diego State in the first semifinal on Friday night.

Bryce Hamilton scored 24 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (17-15), Amauri Hardy added 14 and Jonah Antonio had 13 with nine rebounds.

Advertisement

UNL shot 30% in the first half to trail 29-24. Williams helped keep the Runnin’ Rebels at bay with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and the line, and 12 rebounds in the second half.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise