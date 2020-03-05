Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70

SC-UPSTATE (12-19)

Martin 0-3 0-2 0, Zink 6-6 0-1 12, Bruner 6-13 4-5 19, Hammond 3-10 5-8 12, Jernigan 0-3 0-0 0, White 3-8 3-4 9, Mozone 3-8 2-3 9, Booker 2-3 0-0 4, Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Goodloe 0-2 1-2 1, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 15-25 70.

WINTHROP (21-10)

Anumba 5-7 2-3 13, Ferguson 6-8 0-0 17, Vaudrin 2-6 0-3 4, Zunic 3-4 2-2 9, Hale 6-11 4-4 21, Falden 7-10 0-1 17, Burns 4-7 0-0 8, Jones 1-3 4-6 6, Claxton 3-5 2-2 8, King 1-1 0-0 3, Pupavac 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-63 14-21 106.

Halftime_Winthrop 54-37. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 5-20 (Bruner 3-8, Hammond 1-3, Mozone 1-5, Jernigan 0-2, White 0-2), Winthrop 16-30 (Ferguson 5-7, Hale 5-8, Falden 3-6, King 1-1, Anumba 1-2, Zunic 1-2, Claxton 0-1, Jones 0-1, Pupavac 0-1, Vaudrin 0-1). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 21 (Hammond, Mozone 4), Winthrop 44 (Ferguson 10). Assists_SC-Upstate 11 (Bruner 4), Winthrop 18 (Vaudrin, Hale 4). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 19, Winthrop 21.

