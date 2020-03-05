Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70

March 5, 2020 2:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

SC-UPSTATE (12-19)

Martin 0-3 0-2 0, Zink 6-6 0-1 12, Bruner 6-13 4-5 19, Hammond 3-10 5-8 12, Jernigan 0-3 0-0 0, White 3-8 3-4 9, Mozone 3-8 2-3 9, Booker 2-3 0-0 4, Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Goodloe 0-2 1-2 1, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 15-25 70.

WINTHROP (21-10)

Anumba 5-7 2-3 13, Ferguson 6-8 0-0 17, Vaudrin 2-6 0-3 4, Zunic 3-4 2-2 9, Hale 6-11 4-4 21, Falden 7-10 0-1 17, Burns 4-7 0-0 8, Jones 1-3 4-6 6, Claxton 3-5 2-2 8, King 1-1 0-0 3, Pupavac 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-63 14-21 106.

Halftime_Winthrop 54-37. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 5-20 (Bruner 3-8, Hammond 1-3, Mozone 1-5, Jernigan 0-2, White 0-2), Winthrop 16-30 (Ferguson 5-7, Hale 5-8, Falden 3-6, King 1-1, Anumba 1-2, Zunic 1-2, Claxton 0-1, Jones 0-1, Pupavac 0-1, Vaudrin 0-1). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 21 (Hammond, Mozone 4), Winthrop 44 (Ferguson 10). Assists_SC-Upstate 11 (Bruner 4), Winthrop 18 (Vaudrin, Hale 4). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 19, Winthrop 21.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise