Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66

GARDNER-WEBB (16-16)

Dufeal 1-3 0-0 2, Jamison 4-9 6-7 14, Cornwall 8-19 3-3 24, Johnson 4-9 0-0 10, Turner 3-8 6-7 12, Jenkins 1-6 0-2 2, Reid 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-57 15-19 66.

WINTHROP (23-10)

Anumba 2-5 1-2 5, Ferguson 3-12 5-5 13, Vaudrin 6-11 2-11 14, Zunic 3-4 0-0 7, Hale 6-14 12-13 28, Claxton 1-1 0-0 2, Falden 2-4 0-0 5, Burns 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 20-31 78.

Halftime_Winthrop 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 7-23 (Cornwall 5-12, Johnson 2-5, Dufeal 0-1, Jamison 0-1, Turner 0-1, Jenkins 0-3), Winthrop 8-22 (Hale 4-8, Ferguson 2-7, Zunic 1-1, Falden 1-3, Anumba 0-3). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 27 (Dufeal, Jamison 5), Winthrop 34 (Ferguson, Hale 7). Assists_Gardner-Webb 8 (Dufeal, Turner 3), Winthrop 11 (Vaudrin 6). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 23, Winthrop 18.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.