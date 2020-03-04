Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55

ILLINOIS (11-19)

Andrews 5-12 2-2 15, Myles 6-11 0-0 13, Beasley 2-11 0-0 4, Holesinska 0-9 2-2 2, Terry 2-8 1-2 5, Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Ephraim 0-3 1-2 1, Joens 0-0 0-0 0, Peebles 3-5 2-4 10, Rice 1-7 2-2 5, Waleski 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-67 10-14 55

WISCONSIN (12-18)

Laszewski 10-13 4-6 24, Lewis 4-10 6-6 14, Beverley 4-11 0-0 10, Hilliard 4-8 3-5 11, Van Leeuwen 0-2 0-0 0, Crowley 1-1 0-0 2, Fredrickson 1-4 0-0 2, Stapleton 1-1 0-0 2, Stauffacher 0-0 0-0 0, Gilreath 0-3 0-0 0, Luehring 0-0 0-0 0, Pospisilova 2-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 13-17 71

Illinois 11 13 15 16 — 55 Wisconsin 11 21 20 19 — 71

3-Point Goals_Illinois 7-22 (Andrews 3-6, Myles 1-1, Beasley 0-3, Holesinska 0-3, Terry 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Peebles 2-2, Rice 1-5), Wisconsin 4-14 (Beverley 2-4, Van Leeuwen 0-1, Fredrickson 0-2, Gilreath 0-3, Pospisilova 2-4). Assists_Illinois 11 (Beasley 2), Wisconsin 22 (Beverley 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 38 (Terry 5-8), Wisconsin 47 (Team 5-10). Total Fouls_Illinois 15, Wisconsin 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

