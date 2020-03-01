Listen Live Sports

Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 69

March 1, 2020
 
MINNESOTA (13-15)

Demir 1-4 0-3 2, Oturu 9-19 8-11 26, Carr 9-13 3-6 21, Kalscheur 2-5 0-0 5, Willis 1-5 1-1 3, Ihnen 2-7 0-0 6, Williams 1-3 1-2 4, Hurt 0-0 0-0 0, Omersa 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 13-23 69.

WISCONSIN (19-10)

Ford 4-9 1-4 10, Reuvers 1-5 4-4 6, Davison 6-13 6-7 20, Pritzl 5-11 3-3 15, Trice 1-8 1-2 4, Potter 3-7 2-4 10, Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Wahl 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 17-24 71.

Halftime_Wisconsin 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 4-19 (Ihnen 2-7, Williams 1-2, Kalscheur 1-3, Oturu 0-1, Carr 0-2, Demir 0-2, Willis 0-2), Wisconsin 8-24 (Potter 2-4, Pritzl 2-4, Davison 2-5, Ford 1-5, Trice 1-5, Wahl 0-1). Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Oturu 12), Wisconsin 30 (Davison 7). Assists_Minnesota 6 (Carr 4), Wisconsin 11 (Trice 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 21, Wisconsin 19. A_17,287 (17,230).

