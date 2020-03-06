WKU seeks revenge on FIU

Western Kentucky (19-10, 12-5) vs. Florida International (18-12, 9-8)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International goes for the season sweep over Western Kentucky after winning the previous matchup in Miami. The teams last met on Feb. 1, when the Panthers shot 53 percent from the field while holding Western Kentucky to just 41.9 percent en route to the five-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 50 percent of Florida International’s scoring this season. For Western Kentucky, Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 63 percent of all Hilltoppers points over their last five.TERRIFIC TAVEION: Taveion Hollingsworth has connected on 30.8 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.8 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Florida International is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 18-6 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hilltoppers. Florida International has an assist on 34 of 80 field goals (42.5 percent) across its past three outings while Western Kentucky has assists on 32 of 76 field goals (42.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 76.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.