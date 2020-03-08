Listen Live Sports

Wofford 72, Chattanooga 70

March 8, 2020 8:37 pm
 
WOFFORD (19-15)

Goodwin 4-7 2-4 10, Hoover 3-8 1-1 8, Larson 1-1 3-4 6, Murphy 6-14 1-2 15, Stumpe 2-4 0-0 6, Hollowell 4-8 0-0 12, Bigelow 1-2 1-2 4, Jones 4-5 3-5 11, Theme-Love 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 11-18 72.

CHATTANOOGA (20-13)

Johnson 1-4 1-1 3, Ryan 5-10 2-2 16, Vila 8-14 3-5 19, Commander 5-8 1-1 13, Jean-Baptiste 1-6 0-0 3, Scott 2-2 1-2 6, Doomes 1-2 0-1 2, Caldwell 2-3 0-0 4, Kenic 1-3 1-2 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 9-14 70.

Halftime_Wofford 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 11-20 (Hollowell 4-6, Murphy 2-3, Stumpe 2-4, Bigelow 1-1, Larson 1-1, Hoover 1-5), Chattanooga 9-23 (Ryan 4-9, Commander 2-4, Scott 1-1, Kenic 1-2, Jean-Baptiste 1-4, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_Wofford 24 (Goodwin 6), Chattanooga 26 (Vila 7). Assists_Wofford 14 (Murphy 6), Chattanooga 10 (Johnson, Commander, Jean-Baptiste 2). Total Fouls_Wofford 14, Chattanooga 16. A_6,132 (7,200).

