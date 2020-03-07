Wofford 77, Furman 68

WOFFORD (18-15)

Goodwin 8-9 3-4 19, Hoover 2-10 3-4 7, Larson 2-2 2-4 7, Murphy 3-10 8-8 15, Stumpe 5-9 3-4 18, Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Bigelow 1-3 0-1 3, Hollowell 1-3 1-2 4, Theme-Love 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 20-27 77.

FURMAN (25-7)

Gurley 3-7 3-3 9, Slawson 2-5 0-0 5, Bothwell 7-14 3-6 18, Hunter 2-6 2-2 8, Lyons 4-14 5-7 15, Mounce 5-8 1-1 13, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Pugh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 14-19 68.

Halftime_Wofford 23-20. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 9-22 (Stumpe 5-7, Larson 1-1, Hollowell 1-2, Bigelow 1-3, Murphy 1-5, Theme-Love 0-1, Hoover 0-3), Furman 8-29 (Mounce 2-5, Hunter 2-6, Lyons 2-8, Slawson 1-3, Bothwell 1-6, Gurley 0-1). Fouled Out_Mounce. Rebounds_Wofford 35 (Goodwin 9), Furman 21 (Bothwell 7). Assists_Wofford 13 (Larson, Murphy 4), Furman 6 (Hunter 5). Total Fouls_Wofford 18, Furman 23.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.