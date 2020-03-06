Listen Live Sports

Wofford 93, The Citadel 76

March 6, 2020 9:32 pm
 
THE CITADEL (6-24)

Webster 2-3 3-4 7, Spence 0-2 0-0 0, Abee 4-13 4-4 16, Batiste 5-10 0-2 11, Fitzgibbons 3-9 4-5 13, Harris 6-13 9-10 22, Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 3-4 0-0 7, R.Guyton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 20-25 76.

WOFFORD (17-15)

Goodwin 5-8 5-5 15, Hoover 6-12 2-2 17, Larson 3-5 0-0 8, Murphy 4-7 0-0 10, Stumpe 4-6 0-0 11, Jones 5-6 0-0 10, Bigelow 3-5 0-0 8, Theme-Love 1-2 0-0 3, Hollowell 2-7 0-0 6, Richardson 2-4 0-1 5. Totals 35-62 7-8 93.

Halftime_Wofford 51-32. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 10-26 (Abee 4-11, Fitzgibbons 3-7, Clark 1-1, Batiste 1-2, Harris 1-4, Rice 0-1), Wofford 16-31 (Stumpe 3-5, Hoover 3-7, Larson 2-3, Murphy 2-3, Bigelow 2-4, Hollowell 2-5, Richardson 1-2, Theme-Love 1-2). Fouled Out_Stumpe. Rebounds_The Citadel 21 (Batiste 8), Wofford 35 (Jones, Hollowell 7). Assists_The Citadel 8 (Batiste 4), Wofford 19 (Hollowell 5). Total Fouls_The Citadel 12, Wofford 17. A_2,338 (7,200).

