...

Wofford upsets Furman 77-68 in SoCon tourney quarterfinal

March 7, 2020 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Trevor Stumpe scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help seventh-seeded Wofford pull away to eliminate No. 2 seed Furman 77-68 in a Southern Conference tournament quarterfinal on Saturday.

Wofford (18-15) will play sixth-seeded Chattanooga (20-12) in a Sunday semifinal.

Chevez Goodwin scored 19 points to lead the Terriers. Storm Murphy added 15 points.

Mike Bothwell scored 18 points for Furman (25-7). Jordan Lyons added 15 points and Clay Mounce had 13.

Stumpe made four of his five 3-pointers during a 20-5 run as Wofford built its largest lead of the game, 60-58 with 6:19 remaining.

Furman cut the deficit to 68-62 with 3:04 to play, but Wofford answered with a 6-0 surge for another 12-point lead with 28 seconds left.

___

