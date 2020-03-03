Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

March 3, 2020 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Tuesday, Mar. 3

EAST

Duquesne 70, Rhode Island 53

Fordham 59, Saint Joseph’s 36

Richmond 57, George Washington 49

Advertisement

UMass 72, St. Bonaventure 54

SOUTH

Davidson 67, La Salle 63

N. Kentucky 94, Detroit 47

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 84, Youngstown St. 48

Iowa St. 61, Kansas 42

Milwaukee 73, Oakland 65

Saint Louis 69, George Mason 61

Wright St. 83, Ill.-Chicago 47

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 88, Stephen F. Austin 62

Kansas St. 62, Oklahoma St. 52

FAR WEST

Boise St. 79, Wyoming 71

Fresno St. 94, San Jose St. 68

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise