Friday, Mar. 6
EAST
Harvard 63, Brown 59
Maryland 74, Purdue 62
Penn 67, Cornell 46
Princeton 77, Columbia 52
Temple 67, East Carolina 57
Yale 60, Dartmouth 42
SOUTH
Boston College 84, Duke 77
Florida St. 76, Wake Forest 47
Kentucky 86, Tennessee 65
Louisville 71, Syracuse 46
Mississippi St. 79, LSU 49
NC State 57, Georgia Tech 48
SE Missouri 114, Belmont 99
Samford 75, Furman 45
South Carolina 89, Georgia 56
Tulane 67, Tulsa 61
UNC-Greensboro 75, Mercer 73, OT
UT Martin 63, E. Illinois 52
MIDWEST
Dayton 79, Richmond 68
Fordham 54, Duquesne 47
Indiana 78, Rutgers 60
Michigan 67, Northwestern 59
N. Iowa 91, Drake 78
Ohio St. 87, Iowa 66
Providence 49, Georgetown 46
Saint Louis 65, UMass 52
VCU 58, Davidson 52
Villanova 64, Xavier 56, OT
Wichita St. 72, Houston 64
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 67, Texas A&M 66
Memphis 76, SMU 65
FAR WEST
Arizona 86, California 73
Idaho 61, Idaho St. 50
Montana St. 73, N. Colorado 63
Oregon 79, Utah 59
Pacific 67, Santa Clara 49
Pepperdine 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72
Portland St. 91, Sacramento St. 68
S. Utah 84, Montana 81, OT
Stanford 68, Oregon St. 57
UCLA 73, Southern Cal 66
Weber St. 83, E. Washington 77, OT
___
