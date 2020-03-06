Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

March 6, 2020 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Friday, Mar. 6

EAST

Harvard 63, Brown 59

Maryland 74, Purdue 62

Penn 67, Cornell 46

Advertisement

Princeton 77, Columbia 52

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Temple 67, East Carolina 57

Yale 60, Dartmouth 42

SOUTH

Boston College 84, Duke 77

Florida St. 76, Wake Forest 47

Kentucky 86, Tennessee 65

Louisville 71, Syracuse 46

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Mississippi St. 79, LSU 49

NC State 57, Georgia Tech 48

SE Missouri 114, Belmont 99

Samford 75, Furman 45

South Carolina 89, Georgia 56

Tulane 67, Tulsa 61

UNC-Greensboro 75, Mercer 73, OT

UT Martin 63, E. Illinois 52

MIDWEST

Dayton 79, Richmond 68

Fordham 54, Duquesne 47

Indiana 78, Rutgers 60

Michigan 67, Northwestern 59

N. Iowa 91, Drake 78

Ohio St. 87, Iowa 66

Providence 49, Georgetown 46

Saint Louis 65, UMass 52

VCU 58, Davidson 52

Villanova 64, Xavier 56, OT

Wichita St. 72, Houston 64

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 67, Texas A&M 66

Memphis 76, SMU 65

FAR WEST

Arizona 86, California 73

Idaho 61, Idaho St. 50

Montana St. 73, N. Colorado 63

Oregon 79, Utah 59

Pacific 67, Santa Clara 49

Pepperdine 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72

Portland St. 91, Sacramento St. 68

S. Utah 84, Montana 81, OT

Stanford 68, Oregon St. 57

UCLA 73, Southern Cal 66

Weber St. 83, E. Washington 77, OT

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers