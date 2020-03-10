Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

March 10, 2020 6:00 pm
 
Tuesday, Mar. 10

EAST

Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 50

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Iona 60

Niagara 64, St. Peter’s 53

Siena 58, Canisius 48

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 74, Alcorn St. 54

Howard 79, SC State 72

Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 53

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Georgia Southern 64

Presbyterian 82, Longwood 73

SC-Upstate 60, Winthrop 57

Southern U. 59, Prairie View 55

UALR 48, Appalachian St. 47

UNC-Asheville 82, Charleston Southern 46

MIDWEST

IUPUI 51, Green Bay 37

South Dakota 63, S. Dakota St. 58

SOUTHWEST

South Alabama 82, Arkansas St. 71

Texas Southern 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46

Texas-Arlington 74, Texas State 50

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 59, Long Beach St. 48

Cal St.-Fullerton 67, CS Northridge 52

Idaho 56, Portland St. 54

Idaho St. 70, S. Utah 63

Montana St. 67, N. Colorado 62

N. Arizona 68, Montana 65

Portland 64, San Diego 63, OT

___

The Associated Press

