Tuesday, Mar. 10
EAST
Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 50
Monmouth (NJ) 69, Iona 60
Niagara 64, St. Peter’s 53
Siena 58, Canisius 48
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 74, Alcorn St. 54
Howard 79, SC State 72
Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 53
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Georgia Southern 64
Presbyterian 82, Longwood 73
SC-Upstate 60, Winthrop 57
Southern U. 59, Prairie View 55
UALR 48, Appalachian St. 47
UNC-Asheville 82, Charleston Southern 46
MIDWEST
IUPUI 51, Green Bay 37
South Dakota 63, S. Dakota St. 58
SOUTHWEST
South Alabama 82, Arkansas St. 71
Texas Southern 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46
Texas-Arlington 74, Texas State 50
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 59, Long Beach St. 48
Cal St.-Fullerton 67, CS Northridge 52
Idaho 56, Portland St. 54
Idaho St. 70, S. Utah 63
Montana St. 67, N. Colorado 62
N. Arizona 68, Montana 65
Portland 64, San Diego 63, OT
___
