Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

March 11, 2020 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Wednesday, Mar. 11

EAST

Marist 68, Monmouth (NJ) 44

Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67, OT

Rider 79, Niagara 74

Advertisement

SOUTH

Charlotte 71, North Texas 67

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Elon 71, Hofstra 51

Florida Gulf Coast 73, North Florida 57

Liberty 90, North Alabama 87, OT

Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 49, UALR 46

Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Norfolk St. 76, Howard 45

UNC-Wilmington 69, Coll. of Charleston 55

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 64, Ball St. 63

Kent St. 72, Buffalo 66

New Mexico St. 73, Rio Grande 61

Ohio 84, W. Michigan 75

Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 71

UMKC 86, Chicago St. 52

SOUTHWEST

South Alabama 55, Texas-Arlington 47

UTEP 95, FAU 67

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 70, UC Irvine 49

Hawaii 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

Idaho 66, Idaho St. 51

Montana St. 76, N. Arizona 71

Seattle 61, Utah Valley 48

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1802: US Military Academy established at West Point