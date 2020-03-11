Wednesday, Mar. 11
EAST
Marist 68, Monmouth (NJ) 44
Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67, OT
Rider 79, Niagara 74
SOUTH
Charlotte 71, North Texas 67
Elon 71, Hofstra 51
Florida Gulf Coast 73, North Florida 57
Liberty 90, North Alabama 87, OT
Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 49, UALR 46
Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55
Norfolk St. 76, Howard 45
UNC-Wilmington 69, Coll. of Charleston 55
MIDWEST
E. Michigan 64, Ball St. 63
Kent St. 72, Buffalo 66
New Mexico St. 73, Rio Grande 61
Ohio 84, W. Michigan 75
Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 71
UMKC 86, Chicago St. 52
SOUTHWEST
South Alabama 55, Texas-Arlington 47
UTEP 95, FAU 67
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 70, UC Irvine 49
Hawaii 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
Idaho 66, Idaho St. 51
Montana St. 76, N. Arizona 71
Seattle 61, Utah Valley 48
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.