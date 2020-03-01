Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared

March 1, 2020 3:24 pm
 
Sunday

1. South Carolina (29-1) beat No. 12 Texas A&M 60-52.

2. Baylor (27-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Thursday.

3. Oregon (27-2) vs. Washington.

4. Stanford (24-5) vs. No. 21 Arizona St.

5. Louisville (27-3) beat Virginia Tech 70-53.

6. UConn (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Monday.

7. Maryland (24-4) at Minnesota.

8. N.C. State (24-4) at Virginia.

9. UCLA (24-4) vs. Utah.

10. Mississippi State (24-5) at Mississippi.

11. Gonzaga (28-2) did not play.

12. Texas A&M (22-7) lost to No 1. South Carolina 60-52.

13. Arizona (23-5) vs. California.

14. Northwestern (26-3) did not play.

15. Kentucky (21-6) at Vanderbilt.

16. DePaul (25-4) at Marquette.

17. Oregon St. (21-8) vs. Washington St.

18. Iowa (23-6) lost to Rutgers 78-74.

19. Florida St. (22-6) vs. Notre Dame.

20. South Dakota (27-2) did not play.

21. Missouri St. (23-4) at Bradley.

22. Indiana (23-7) beat Michigan 78-60.

23. Princeton (24-1) did not play. Next: vs. Columbia, Friday.

24. Arizona St. (20-9) at No. 4 Stanford.

25. TCU (20-7) lost to Texas Tech 87-83.

