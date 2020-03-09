Listen Live Sports

Women's Top 25 Fared

March 9, 2020
 
Monday

1. South Carolina (32-1) did not play. Next: TBA.

2. Oregon (31-2) did not play. Next: TBA.

3. Baylor (28-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State or Oklahoma, Friday.

4. Maryland (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

5. UConn (29-3) beat Cincinnati 87-53. Next: TBA.

6. Louisville (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

7. Stanford (27-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

8. NC State (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

9. Mississippi State (27-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

10. UCLA (26-5) did not play. Next: TBA.

11. Gonzaga (28-3) lost to Portland 70-69. Next: TBA.

12. Northwestern (26-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

13. Arizona (24-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

14. Oregon State (23-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

15. DePaul (27-5) vs. Marquette. Next: TBA.

16. Kentucky (22-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

17. South Dakota (29-2) beat Oral Roberts 65-43. Next: South Dakota State, Tuesday.

18. Florida St. (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

19. Texas A&M (22-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

20. Indiana (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

21. Iowa (23-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

22. Princeton (26-1) did not play. Next: vs. Columbia, Friday.

23. Missouri State (26-4) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola of Chicago or Indiana State, Friday.

24. Arkansas (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

25. Arizona State (20-11) did not play. Next: TBA.

