1. South Carolina (32-1) did not play. Next: TBA.
2. Oregon (31-2) did not play. Next: TBA.
3. Baylor (28-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State or Oklahoma, Friday.
4. Maryland (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.
5. UConn (29-3) beat Cincinnati 87-53. Next: TBA.
6. Louisville (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.
7. Stanford (27-6) did not play. Next: TBA.
8. NC State (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.
9. Mississippi State (27-6) did not play. Next: TBA.
10. UCLA (26-5) did not play. Next: TBA.
11. Gonzaga (28-3) lost to Portland 70-69. Next: TBA.
12. Northwestern (26-4) did not play. Next: TBA.
13. Arizona (24-7) did not play. Next: TBA.
14. Oregon State (23-9) did not play. Next: TBA.
15. DePaul (27-5) vs. Marquette. Next: TBA.
16. Kentucky (22-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
17. South Dakota (29-2) beat Oral Roberts 65-43. Next: South Dakota State, Tuesday.
18. Florida St. (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
19. Texas A&M (22-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
20. Indiana (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
21. Iowa (23-7) did not play. Next: TBA.
22. Princeton (26-1) did not play. Next: vs. Columbia, Friday.
23. Missouri State (26-4) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola of Chicago or Indiana State, Friday.
24. Arkansas (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
25. Arizona State (20-11) did not play. Next: TBA.
