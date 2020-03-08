Listen Live Sports

Woods carries Portland St. over Sacramento St. 76-72

March 8, 2020 1:14 am
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Holland Woods had 22 points as Portland State narrowly beat Sacramento State 76-72 on Saturday night.

Woods made 13 of 16 foul shots.

Matt Hauser had 13 points for Portland State (18-14, 12-8 Big Sky Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Lamar Hamrick added 12 points. Sal Nuhu had 11 points.

Joshua Patton had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Hornets (15-14, 8-12). Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa added 12 points. Bryce Fowler had 12 points.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Hornets with the win. Sacramento State defeated Portland State 66-55 on Jan. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

