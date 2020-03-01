Listen Live Sports

Worku lifts UC Irvine past UC Santa Barbara 69-58

March 1, 2020 12:46 am
 
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Eyassu Worku had 20 points as UC Irvine defeated UC Santa Barbara 69-58 on Saturday night.

Brad Greene had 16 points and 15 rebounds for UC Irvine (21-10, 13-2 Big West Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Tommy Rutherford added 13 points.

UC Santa Barbara totaled 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Robinson Idehen scored a career-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Gauchos (19-10, 8-6). JaQuori McLaughlin added six assists.

The Anteaters evened the season series against the Gauchos with the win. UC Santa Barbara defeated UC Irvine 64-61 on Feb. 8. UC Irvine finishes out the regular season against Cal State Northridge at home on Wednesday. UC Santa Barbara matches up against Cal State Fullerton at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

