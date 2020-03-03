WTA Lyon Results

Tuesday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 6-3, 6-4.
Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Jil Teichmann (6), Switzerland, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-3.
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Daria Kasatkina (7), Russia, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, def. Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, and Anna-Lena Friedsam (1), Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.
Vitalia Diatchenko and Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, def. Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-0, 7-5.
