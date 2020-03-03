Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Lyon Results

March 3, 2020 6:34 am
 
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 6-3, 6-4.

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Jil Teichmann (6), Switzerland, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Advertisement

Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Daria Kasatkina (7), Russia, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, def. Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, and Anna-Lena Friedsam (1), Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

Vitalia Diatchenko and Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, def. Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-0, 7-5.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise