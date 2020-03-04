WTA Lyon Results

Wednesday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Sofia Kenin (1), United States, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Round of 16

Alison van Uytvanck (5), Belgium, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Alize Cornet (4), France, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Lidziya Marozava and Vera Lapko, Belarus, def. Laura Pigossi, Brazil, and Rosalie van Der Hoek, Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (0).

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Valeria Savinykh (3), Russia, 6-2, 6-1.

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, def. Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Quarterfinals

Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, def. Elixane Lechemia and Jessika Ponchet, France, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

