WTA Lyon Results

Wednesday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Sofia Kenin (1), United States, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Alison van Uytvanck (5), Belgium, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Alize Cornet (4), France, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Lidziya Marozava and Vera Lapko, Belarus, def. Laura Pigossi, Brazil, and Rosalie van Der Hoek, Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (0).
Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Valeria Savinykh (3), Russia, 6-2, 6-1.
Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, def. Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, def. Elixane Lechemia and Jessika Ponchet, France, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.