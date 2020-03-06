Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Lyon Results

March 6, 2020 6:04 am
 
< a min read
      

Friday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Jil Teichmann (6), Switzerland, walkover.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Daria Kasatkina (7), Russia, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Viktoria Kuzmova (8), Slovakia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Sofia Kenin (1), United States, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Advertisement

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, def. Vitalia Diatchenko and Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army