WTA Lyon Results

Friday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Jil Teichmann (6), Switzerland, walkover.

Quarterfinals

Daria Kasatkina (7), Russia, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Viktoria Kuzmova (8), Slovakia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Sofia Kenin (1), United States, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, def. Vitalia Diatchenko and Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

