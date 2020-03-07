WTA Lyon Results

Saturday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Daria Kasatkina (7), Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 0-6, 6-2, 10-3.

