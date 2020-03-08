Listen Live Sports

WTA Lyon Results

March 8, 2020
 
Sunday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Sofia Kenin (1), United States, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4.

