WTA Lyon Results

Monday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Alison van Uytvanck (5), Belgium, def. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 6-1, 6-3.
Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.
Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-2, 6-0.
Irina Bara, Romania, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, and Aleksandra Krunic (2), Serbia, def. Eden Silva and Sarah Beth Grey, Britain, 6-2, 6-1.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.