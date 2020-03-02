Listen Live Sports

WTA Lyon Results

March 2, 2020 6:13 am
 
< a min read
      

Monday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Alison van Uytvanck (5), Belgium, def. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 6-1, 6-3.

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-2, 6-0.

Irina Bara, Romania, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, and Aleksandra Krunic (2), Serbia, def. Eden Silva and Sarah Beth Grey, Britain, 6-2, 6-1.

